Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 12/29

Markets have proven fairly bullish this week, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials hitting fresh all-time highs on Wednesday. ARK Invest funds did not follow suit and tracked lower on Wednesday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.5% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on December 29, 2021.



The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable trade in this fund: Buy 10,000 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 105,770 shares of Signify Health, 56,909 shares of 908 Devices, 24,007 shares of Vertex Pharma and 22,500 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 249,771 shares of Stratasys, 107,448 shares of 2U and 38,715 shares of Veracyte, and sell 22,816 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 43,100 shares of XPeng and 31,830 shares of UiPath, and sell 5,069 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: Buy 17,000 shares of Teladoc.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. A notable trade in the fund: Buy 28,372 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 10,000 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 22,500 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 105,770 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS 33,753 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES 56,909 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 14,400 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 50,528 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,855 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS 33,989 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 24,007 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE 38,715 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U 107,448 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 97,300 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS 249,771 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE 51,355 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 45,500 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA 22,816 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG 43,100 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH 31,830 ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 20,338 ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA 5,069 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 17,000 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 28,372

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.