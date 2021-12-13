Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 300,000 Shares of UiPath

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. This fund bought over 300,000 shares of robotics software company UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of this ETF dropped more than 1% on Friday. Note that this fund is down handily over the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 308,263 shares of UiPath. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $13.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 22% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES 17,400 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE 96,903 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 82,963 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 9,477 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS 80,627 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY 122,940 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH 308,263 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 20,569 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 18,000 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA 25,377 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 19,200 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 27,621 ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA 2,968

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

