Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 12/17

Broad markets continued their sell off with the Dow seeing the worst of it on Friday, down about 1.5%. ARK Funds actually bounced back after a fairly tumultuous week. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 7.7% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on December 17, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,499 shares of 908 Devices, Buy 4,900 shares of Personalis, & Buy 26,126 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 10,000 shares of Veracyte, Buy 111,173 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, Sell 156,729 shares of Iovance Bio, & Sell 260,200 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 17,578 shares of Blade Air Mobility & Buy 2,748 shares of Materialise.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 3,971 shares of Endeavor Group & Sell 35,874 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO TRADES

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 1,499 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 4,900 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 26,126 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 10,000 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 111,173 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 156,729 ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 260,200 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 17,578 ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 2,748 ARKW Buy EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS INC 3,971 ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 35,874

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.