Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Over 260,000 Shares of 3D Systems

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 260,000 shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Friday, as the share price of this fund gained nearly 6% in the day’s session. The ETF still is down a fair amount over the past year.
It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 260,200 shares of 3D Systems. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $5.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down over 21% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Friday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|1,499
|ARKG
|Buy
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|4,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|26,126
|ARKK
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|10,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|111,173
|ARKK
|Sell
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|156,729
|ARKK
|Sell
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|260,200
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|17,578
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|2,748
|ARKW
|Buy
|EDR
|ENDEAVOR GROUP
|3,971
|ARKW
|Sell
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|35,874
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.