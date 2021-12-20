Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Over 260,000 Shares of 3D Systems

Chris Lange
December 20, 2021 9:57 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 260,000 shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Friday, as the share price of this fund gained nearly 6% in the day’s session. The ETF still is down a fair amount over the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 260,200 shares of 3D Systems. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $5.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down over 21% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES 1,499
ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS 4,900
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 26,126
ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE 10,000
ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 111,173
ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 156,729
ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS 260,200
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 17,578
ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 2,748
ARKW Buy EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 3,971
ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON 35,874

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

