Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/15

Markets edged higher on Thursday morning following a solid push on Wednesday. ARK Invest funds bounced back on Wednesday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 4.3% gain on the day, while ARKW did the worst, up 0.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 15, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 42,596 shares of Quantum-Si, 38,158 shares of Personalis and 71,797 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 329,490 shares of UiPath, 60,000 shares of PagerDuty and 334,691 shares of Roblox.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 53,681 shares of UiPath and 110,275 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 94,674 shares of UiPath, 744,701 shares of Nu Holdings and 218,611 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 13,278 shares of AeroVironment and 68,004 shares of Mynaric.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 10,400 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 42,596 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 38,158 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 5,058 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 1,900 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 71,797 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 15,000 ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 50,489 ARKK PATH UIPATH 329,490 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 60,000 ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 334,691 ARKK ROKU ROKU 85,334 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 66,200 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 86,764 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 75,813 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 487,049 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 11,432 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 66,846 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 24,500 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 53,681 ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 9,096 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 110,275 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 58,500 ARKW PATH UIPATH 94,674 ARKW NU NU HOLDINGS/CAYMAN ISLANDS 744,701 ARKW ROKU ROKU 19,155 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 218,611 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 22,039 ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 106,652 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 77,507 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 13,278 ARKX MYNA MYNARIC 68,004

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.