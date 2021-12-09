Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/9

Markets gave back some of their gains from the rally that started the week. The tech sector felt this especially hard, and ARK Funds had an especially bad day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.7% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 5.3%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 9, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 245,247 shares of UiPath, 33,736 shares of Somalogic, & 39,948 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 430,278 shares of UiPath, 164,886 shares of Stratasys, & 223,347 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 100,124 shares of UiPath, 58,300 shares of AeroVironment, & 43,948 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 194,241 shares of UiPath & 77,016 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 245,247 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 8,315 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 33,736 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 39,948 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 3,000 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 430,278 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 164,886 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 27,900 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 223,347 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 49,861 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 100,000 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 27,783 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 4,455 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 100,124 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 58,300 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 43,948 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 5,637 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 194,241 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 77,016

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.