Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 1/26

Futures turned lower on Wednesday night after hearing an update from the Fed about impending interest rate hikes. ARK Invest funds had a choppy session as well, but ultimately ended lower on the day. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 1.3% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 2.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on January 26, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable trade in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 350,980 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, Buy 44,602 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, Buy 25,855 shares of Personalis, & Sell 45,441 shares of Evogene.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 7,400 shares of Compugen, Buy 895,395 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, Buy 67,772 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Sell 2,453,465 shares of Skillz, & Sell 1,220,413 shares of Editas.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 80,254 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: NO TRADES.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable trade in the fund: Buy 3,237 shares of AeroVironment, Sell 2,286 shares of Netflix & Buy 4,471 shares of Velo3d.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 44,602 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 350,980 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 25,855 ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 45,441 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 7,400 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 895,395 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 67,772 ARKK Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 2,453,465 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 1,220,413 ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 166,623 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 80,254 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 3,237 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 4,471 ARKX Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 2,286

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.