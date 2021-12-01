Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/1

Markets continued their retreat on Wednesday with significant losses across the board. ARK Funds got hit especially hard on Wednesday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.8% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 6.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 1, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 25,964 shares of Sea, 25,714 shares of Twilio, & 151,274 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 450,594 shares of 1Life Healthcare, 485,075 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 250,000 shares of Surface Oncology.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 132,250 shares of Zoom Video, 251,411 shares of Trimble, & 995,250 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 315,689 shares of Blade Air Mobility, 150,906 shares of Archer Aviation, & 123,400 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 33,372 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 35,426 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 25,964 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 25,714 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 151,274 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 26,840 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 450,594 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 485,075 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 70,279 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 78,197 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 250,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 52,228 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 39,998 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 132,250 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 251,411 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 66,987 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 995,250 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 45,325 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 64,300 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 100 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 315,689 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 150,906 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 123,400 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 33,372 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 35,426

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.