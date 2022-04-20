Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 4/20

Markets were tumultuous on Wednesday in the wake of a devastating earnings report from Netflix. ARK Funds saw losses across the board in the session. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.1% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 5.9%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on April 20, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 41,446 shares of Global-E Online & 125,162 shares of Nu Holdings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 50,598 shares of Quantum-Si, 40,049 shares of Personalis, 357,872 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 23,849 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 523,281 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, 139,475 shares of Coinbase, 440,419 shares of Roblox, 335,947 shares of Roku, 38,590 shares of Shopify, & 153,239 shares of Zoom Video.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 27,471 shares of NIU Technologies & 103,500 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 18,695 shares of Twilio, 39,577 shares of Roku, & 28,335 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 221 shares of Alphabet.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy GLBE GLOBAL-E ONLINE LTD 41,446 ARKF Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 125,162 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 50,598 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 40,049 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 23,849 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 357,872 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 139,475 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 523,281 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 440,419 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 335,947 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 38,590 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 153,239 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 27,471 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 103,500 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 18,695 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 39,577 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 28,335 ARKX Buy GOOG ALPHABET INC 221

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.