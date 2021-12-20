Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/20

Markets took a hit on Monday with each of the major averages down over 1%. ARK Funds followed suit and tracked lower as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.6% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 132,369 shares of UiPath, 488,270 shares of Nu Holdings, & 62,500 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 16,628 shares of Nurix Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 29,000 shares of Teladoc & 67,500 shares of 2U.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 31,178 shares of Xpeng, 35,039 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & 9,279 shares of Nu Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 5,303 shares of Shopify, 32,798 shares of Sea, & 22,085 shares of Endeavor Group.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 2,100 shares of Mynaric.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 132,369 ARKF Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 488,270 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 21,410 ARKF Buy SQ SQUARE INC 27,359 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 55,400 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 62,500 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 67,614 ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS INC 16,628 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 29,000 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 67,500 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 31,178 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 35,039 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 9,279 ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 1,500 ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 5,303 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 32,798 ARKW Buy EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS INC 22,085 ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 2,100

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.