Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/10

Market continued their turn lower to start out the week after a negative start to the New Year, although the Nasdaq turned positive at the last second. ARK Funds saw a mixed day as well. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 0.3% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, down 1.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 10, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 57,223 shares of Coinbase, 242,567 shares of UiPath, 41,304 shares of Twilio, & 298,961 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 49,498 shares of Exact Sciences, 31,800 shares of Teladoc, 61,324 shares of Nurix Therapeutics, & 54,800 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 86,295 shares of Coinbase, 101,100 shares of Teladoc, 11,910 shares of Block, 43,400 shares of Palantir, & 21,000 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 409,351 shares of UiPath, 401,538 shares of TuSimple, & 591,571 shares of Palantir.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 23,400 shares of Teladoc & 117,333 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 28,137 shares of UiPath.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 57,223 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 242,567 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 41,304 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 49,913 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 298,961 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 176,579 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 13,200 ARKF Buy SQ BLOCK INC 6,600 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 49,498 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 31,800 ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS INC 61,324 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 54,800 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 50,000 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 21,900 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 9,614 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 86,295 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 101,100 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 269,581 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 11,910 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 69,400 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 43,400 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 21,000 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 409,351 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 401,538 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 591,571 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 18,583 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 14,859 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 30,015 ARKQ Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 23,800 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 47,455 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 23,400 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 117,333 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 28,137

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.