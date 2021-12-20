Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 12/20

The Christmas trading week started off on a negative note with each of the major indices down at least 1% on the day. ARK Invest funds fell in response. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.6% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on December 20, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 12,376 shares of PayPal, 51,041 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, & 122,107 shares of Zillow.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 34,160 shares of Codexis, 61,200 shares of Ionis Pharma, & 23,830 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 10,032 shares of 3D Systems & 40,761 shares of 10X Genomics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: 26,773 shares of Teradyne.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 93,598 shares of Disney.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: 2,770 shares of Teradyne & 2,642 shares of Lockheed Martin.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 12,376 ARKF Sell INTU INTUIT INC 9,254 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 51,041 ARKF Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 122,107 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 34,160 ARKG Sell IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 61,200 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 23,830 ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 10,032 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 40,761 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 26,773 ARKW Sell DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 93,598 ARKX Sell TER TERADYNE INC 2,770 ARKX Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 2,642

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.