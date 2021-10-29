Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/28

Third-quarter gross domestic product missed its mark, but the markets didn’t seem to care as the Nasdaq rose to all-time highs. ARK Invest exchange-traded funds hit it again and saw solid gains on the day. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 3.5% on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up just 1.2%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 140,664 shares of Robinhood, 93,448 shares of Teladoc and 17,246 shares of Twilio.



The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 140,664 shares of Robinhood, 93,448 shares of Teladoc and 17,246 shares of Twilio.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 65,100 shares of Verve Therapeutics and 64,400 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 914,957 shares of Robinhood, 456,665 shares of Teladoc and 109,456 shares of Twilio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 1,056,500 shares of Archer Aviation and 450,649 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 236,190 shares of Robinhood, 90,039 shares of Teladoc, 86,417 shares of Facebook and 26,964 shares of Twilio.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 99,397 shares of 3D Systems and 27,814 shares of Garmin.

Check out all the buys here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 93,448 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 140,664 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 10,870 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 17,246 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 1,016 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 65,100 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 64,400 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 109,456 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 456,665 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 18,090 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 2,450 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 1,287 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 914,957 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,205 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 3,700 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 450,649 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 1,056,500 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 26,964 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 86,417 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 236,190 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 90,039 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 11,968 ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 99,397 ARKX GRMN GARMIN 27,814 ARKX VLD VELO3D 2,105

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

