Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Coupang, FuelCell Energy, Lucid, Meta Platforms, Virgin Galactic and More

The futures were slightly higher Thursday, after another slow trading day on Wall Street. While both the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 carved out gains Wednesday, the sellers returned across the curve in the Treasury markets, sending yields to the highest level in a month. With just two trading days left in 2021, we probably will see an increase in tax-loss selling and a jump in year-end portfolio window dressing, even with many investment professionals off this week.

The headlines are still dominated by the increase in Omicron cases across the country. With much of the Federal Reserve’s forward-looking initiatives now baked in, Wall Street strategists also are continuing to focus on big increases in energy and food costs and other spiraling inflation issues, as well as the ongoing supply chain concerns and stagflation worries.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Thursday, December 30, 2021.



AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX): There is no slowdown in sight for earnings from this chemical company, says Zacks, which named it the Bull of the Day stock. Shares most recently closed at $46.32 and have a consensus price target of $58.67, which would be a 52-week high.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Baird maintained an Outperform rating on the technology heavyweight’s stock, which is also one of the firm’s top picks for 2022. The analysts have a $4,000 price target, though the consensus target of $4,110.76 is higher. Wednesday’s closing trade was reported at $3,384.02 per share.

APA Corp. (NASDAQ: APA): Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating on the stock and has a $45 price target. The posted consensus target is $27.63. The last trade for Wednesday came in at $27.91 a share.

