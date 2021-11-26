Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, ChargePoint, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Genius Sports, Jack In The Box, Nordstrom, Pure Storage and More

The futures are lower Friday as we end the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week with the traditional shortened Black Friday trading day as markets will be closing at 1 PM EST. With just over a month left in 2021, a number of very high profile earnings reports dented the risk-on enthusiasm this week as some big retailers came in with some very disappointing results tinged with some very negative commentary on everything from supply chain issues to inflation, to the recent flash mob looting.

Bloomberg noted earlier in the week that there has been a fair amount of chatter on the release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve which many across Wall Street feel is unlikely to have much impact on energy prices. Oil actually closed flat on Wednesday before the holiday and many feel that the sour crude that was released is not a favorite of many of the top refiners. A new variant of the coronavirus had pushed crude prices down by more than 6% early Friday morning.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with the goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Argus downgraded the gigantic Chinese tech company to Hold from Buy. The stock has traded between $131.22 and $279.33 over the last 52 weeks and has a $216.20 price target. The last trade for Wednesday was reported at $136.52.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Piper Sandler downgraded the shares to Neutral from Overweight and slashed the target price to $48 from $77. The consensus target for the shares is set at $82.50. The last trade on Wednesday was reported at $44.22 down over 15% after billings slowed dramatically for the quarter.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Raymond James started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $240 price target, The consensus target is posted slightly higher at $141.06. The stock closed Wednesday at $218.85.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) Morgan Stanley started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $9 price target. The consensus target is posted much higher at $13. The last trade Wednesday was reported at $6.53.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHPT) CapitalOne started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $24 price target. The consensus target is set at $31.75. The final trade on Wednesday was filled at $26.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) Morgan Stanley resumed coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $61 price objective. The consensus target price for the stock is posted at $54.53. The stock was last seen on Wednesday at $51.04.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $16 price target. The consensus target is set at $19.30. The final trade for Wednesday came in at $13.95.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Telsey Advisory Group raised the popular discount retailer to Outperform from Market Perform raised the target price to $175 from $132. The consensus target is posted significantly lower at $119.45. The stock closed Wednesday at $146.61. The stock was up solidly this week after announcing they were raising prices.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight and also dropped the target price for the popular clothing chain to $22 from $39. The consensus target for the company is $31.91. The stock closed Wednesday at $17.84 down a massive 24% after posting horrible earnings.

Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI) The Benchmark Company reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but slashed their target price to $22 from $33. The consensus target is $27.78. The shares closed Wednesday at $9.91. The stock was hammered earlier this week after reporting disappointing results.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Raymond James started coverage with a Strong Buy rating and has a $24.50 price target. The consensus target was not available. The stock ended trading on Wednesday at $21.03.

Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) Stifel downgraded the popular fast-food restaurant to Hold from Buy and cut the price objective to $100 from $130. That is versus a $120 consensus target across Wall Street, and Wednesday’s closing print of $89.47 which was down close to 4%.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Oppenheimer raised the shares to Outperform from Perform with a $7 price target. The consensus target is posted higher at $9. The last trade for Wednesday hit the tape at $2.64.

TMC the Metals Company (NYSE: TMC) Wedbush started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $5 price target. The consensus target is posted at a much higher $11.50. The stock closed Wednesday at $3.25.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) JPMorgan cut the stock to Neutral from Overweight with a $50 price target. The consensus target for the shares is posted at $53.57. The shares were last seen Wednesday at $39.03 down over 11% after the company posted very disappointing earnings.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Jefferies downgraded the high-end retailer to Hold from Buy and cut the price target to $30 from $48. The consensus target is posted at $33.41. The last trade for Wednesday was filled at $22.66, down a stunning 29% after reporting extremely disappointing earnings and forward guidance.

Pure Storage Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTG) Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock while raising their target price to $36 from $30. That is versus the $31.76 and Wednesday’s final print of $30.95 which was up almost 14% after posting much better than expected earnings for the quarter.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Vertical Research downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy with a $96 price target. The consensus price objective is posted at $92.67. The stock was last seen Wednesday at $93.37.

