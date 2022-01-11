Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly 900,000 Shares of JD.com

Chris Lange
January 11, 2022 7:50 am

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly 900,000 shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) altogether, as the prices of these funds were all down about 1% on the day. Note that these ETFs are down a fair amount over the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 267,594 shares of JD.com, while Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) parted with 616,090 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $61.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fintech ETF is down 29% and the robotics ETF is down more than 13% over the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE 28,477
ARKF JD JD.COM 267,594
ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 74,028
ARKF DOCU DOCUSIGN 138,101
ARKG EVGN EVOGENE 27,599
ARKG AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES 280,755
ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 326,031
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 258,206
ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 1,044
ARKQ TER TERADYNE 69,931
ARKQ JD JD.COM 616,090
ARKX ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS 2,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

