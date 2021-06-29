Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 50,000 Shares of Raven Industries

Chris Lange
June 29, 2021 10:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 50,000 shares of Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) on Monday, as the shares of this fund traded up about 0.9% in the day’s session. The share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 51,714 shares of Raven Industries. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $3.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 93% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF BILL Bill.com 42,797
ARKF DOCU DocuSign 27,465
ARKF INTU Intuit 8,493
ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 47,800
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 15,547
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 22,056
ARKG CDNA CareDx 55,591
ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 15,000
ARKQ GOOG Alphabet 3,065
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 51,714
ARKW PSTG Pure Storage 146
ARKW PLTR Palantir Technologies 21,300
ARKW LC LendingClub 7,397
ARKX IRDM Iridium Communications 37,672


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
Top Market Strategist Says a Vicious 10% Correction Very Possible by November

Read more: Investing, ARKQ, RAVN, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells for 6/24

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells for 6/23

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/22

Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Stocks to Buy Now With Double-Digit Upside Potential