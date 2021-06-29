Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 50,000 Shares of Raven Industries

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 50,000 shares of Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) on Monday, as the shares of this fund traded up about 0.9% in the day’s session. The share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 51,714 shares of Raven Industries. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $3.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 93% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF BILL Bill.com 42,797 ARKF DOCU DocuSign 27,465 ARKF INTU Intuit 8,493 ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 47,800 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 15,547 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 22,056 ARKG CDNA CareDx 55,591 ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 15,000 ARKQ GOOG Alphabet 3,065 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 51,714 ARKW PSTG Pure Storage 146 ARKW PLTR Palantir Technologies 21,300 ARKW LC LendingClub 7,397 ARKX IRDM Iridium Communications 37,672



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

