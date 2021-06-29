Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 50,000 Shares of Raven Industries

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 50,000 shares of Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) on Monday, as the shares of this fund traded up about 0.9% in the day’s session. The share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 51,714 shares of Raven Industries. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $3.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 93% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|BILL
|Bill.com
|42,797
|ARKF
|DOCU
|DocuSign
|27,465
|ARKF
|INTU
|Intuit
|8,493
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|47,800
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|15,547
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|22,056
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|55,591
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|Galileo Acquisition
|15,000
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|Alphabet
|3,065
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|51,714
|ARKW
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|146
|ARKW
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|21,300
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|7,397
|ARKX
|IRDM
|Iridium Communications
|37,672
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.