Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Alibaba

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 150,000 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares on Monday, as the price of these ETFs were down in Monday’s session. The funds are still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 144,198 shares of Alibaba, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 8,057 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $27.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These ETFs are up 33% or more over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 4477JP BASE INC 48,700 ARKF TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 171,400 ARKF SQ SQUARE INC 34,913 ARKF GOOG ALPHABET INC 6,975 ARKF BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 144,198 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 50,102 ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 74,910 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 148,676 ARKG SEER SEER INC 5,115 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 62,464 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 39,600 ARKK SQ SQUARE INC 114,782 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 18,577 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS INC 22,529 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 115,600 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 102,244 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 370,736 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 213,199 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 28,788 ARKQ BYDDY BYD CO LTD 14,276 ARKQ ANSS ANSYS INC 10,048 ARKQ XONE EXONE CO/THE 47,203 ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 6,264 ARKW SE SEA LTD 37,834 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 174,969 ARKX BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 8,057 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 1,600



