Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Alibaba

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 150,000 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares on Monday, as the price of these ETFs were down in Monday’s session. The funds are still up significantly in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 144,198 shares of Alibaba, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 8,057 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $27.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These ETFs are up 33% or more over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|4477JP
|BASE INC
|48,700
|ARKF
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|171,400
|ARKF
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|34,913
|ARKF
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|6,975
|ARKF
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD
|144,198
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
|50,102
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|74,910
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|148,676
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|5,115
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|62,464
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|39,600
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|114,782
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|18,577
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS INC
|22,529
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|115,600
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC
|102,244
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS INC
|370,736
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC
|213,199
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|28,788
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD CO LTD
|14,276
|ARKQ
|ANSS
|ANSYS INC
|10,048
|ARKQ
|XONE
|EXONE CO/THE
|47,203
|ARKW
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE INC
|6,264
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA LTD
|37,834
|ARKW
|TTD
|TRADE DESK INC/THE
|174,969
|ARKX
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD
|8,057
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|1,600
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.