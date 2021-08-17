Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Alibaba

Chris Lange
August 17, 2021 8:45 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 150,000 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares on Monday, as the price of these ETFs were down in Monday’s session. The funds are still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 144,198 shares of Alibaba, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 8,057 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $27.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These ETFs are up 33% or more over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 4477JP BASE INC 48,700
ARKF TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 171,400
ARKF SQ SQUARE INC 34,913
ARKF GOOG ALPHABET INC 6,975
ARKF BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 144,198
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 50,102
ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 74,910
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 148,676
ARKG SEER SEER INC 5,115
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 62,464
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 39,600
ARKK SQ SQUARE INC 114,782
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 18,577
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS INC 22,529
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 115,600
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 102,244
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 370,736
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 213,199
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 28,788
ARKQ BYDDY BYD CO LTD 14,276
ARKQ ANSS ANSYS INC 10,048
ARKQ XONE EXONE CO/THE 47,203
ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 6,264
ARKW SE SEA LTD 37,834
ARKW TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 174,969
ARKX BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 8,057
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 1,600


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

