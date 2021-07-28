Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Another Million Shares of JD.com

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly a million shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) altogether, as the price of these funds were all down over 2% on the day. Note though that these funds are each up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 259,873 shares of JD.com, while Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 324,068 shares and ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 405,495 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $64.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ARKF and ARKQ are up 46% each in the past year. ARKW is up over 52%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|WDAY
|WORKDAY
|81,618
|ARKF
|1833HK
|PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY
|2,097,800
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|182,575
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|259,873
|ARKF
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|1,257,639
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|119,671
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|57,031
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER
|176,617
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING
|38,100
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|47,098
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|3,150
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CAREDX
|18,950
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|124,113
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|42,689
|ARKK
|TWST
|TWIST BIOSCIENCE
|9,600
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|537,196
|ARKQ
|PCAR
|PACCAR
|69,400
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.COM
|324,068
|ARKQ
|BZ
|KANZHUN
|236,700
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|80,951
|ARKQ
|BIDU
|BAIDU
|116,556
|ARKW
|BZ
|KANZHUN
|775,783
|ARKW
|NFLX
|NETFLIX
|21,937
|ARKW
|TCEHY
|TENCENT
|284,600
|ARKW
|JD
|JD.COM
|405,495
|ARKW
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|726,516
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|43,140
|ARKX
|2618HK
|JD LOGISTICS
|3,133,785
|ARKX
|TCEHY
|TENCENT
|67,800
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
