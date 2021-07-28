Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Another Million Shares of JD.com

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly a million shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) altogether, as the price of these funds were all down over 2% on the day. Note though that these funds are each up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 259,873 shares of JD.com, while Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 324,068 shares and ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 405,495 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $64.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ARKF and ARKQ are up 46% each in the past year. ARKW is up over 52%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 81,618 ARKF 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY 2,097,800 ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 182,575 ARKF JD JD.COM 259,873 ARKF 3690HK MEITUAN 1,257,639 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 119,671 ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS 57,031 ARKG SEER SEER 176,617 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING 38,100 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 47,098 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,150 ARKG CDNA CAREDX 18,950 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 124,113 ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 42,689 ARKK TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE 9,600 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 537,196 ARKQ PCAR PACCAR 69,400 ARKQ JD JD.COM 324,068 ARKQ BZ KANZHUN 236,700 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 80,951 ARKQ BIDU BAIDU 116,556 ARKW BZ KANZHUN 775,783 ARKW NFLX NETFLIX 21,937 ARKW TCEHY TENCENT 284,600 ARKW JD JD.COM 405,495 ARKW PDD PINDUODUO 726,516 ARKW NTDOY NINTENDO 43,140 ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS 3,133,785 ARKX TCEHY TENCENT 67,800



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

