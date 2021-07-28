Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Another Million Shares of JD.com

Chris Lange
July 28, 2021 8:05 am
Last Updated: July 28, 2021 10:20 am

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly a million shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) altogether, as the price of these funds were all down over 2% on the day. Note though that these funds are each up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 259,873 shares of JD.com, while Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 324,068 shares and ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 405,495 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $64.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ARKF and ARKQ are up 46% each in the past year. ARKW is up over 52%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 81,618
ARKF 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY 2,097,800
ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 182,575
ARKF JD JD.COM 259,873
ARKF 3690HK MEITUAN 1,257,639
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 119,671
ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS 57,031
ARKG SEER SEER 176,617
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING 38,100
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 47,098
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,150
ARKG CDNA CAREDX 18,950
ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 124,113
ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 42,689
ARKK TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE 9,600
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 537,196
ARKQ PCAR PACCAR 69,400
ARKQ JD JD.COM 324,068
ARKQ BZ KANZHUN 236,700
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 80,951
ARKQ BIDU BAIDU 116,556
ARKW BZ KANZHUN 775,783
ARKW NFLX NETFLIX 21,937
ARKW TCEHY TENCENT 284,600
ARKW JD JD.COM 405,495
ARKW PDD PINDUODUO 726,516
ARKW NTDOY NINTENDO 43,140
ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS 3,133,785
ARKX TCEHY TENCENT 67,800


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
Electric Vehicle Buying Surge May Be Huge for Power Companies: 5 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKQ, ARKW, JD, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/23

5 Sizzling Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big-Time Upside Potential

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/22

5 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates...