Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 1 Million Shares of JD.com

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly 1 million shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) altogether, as the price of these funds were mostly down on the day. Note though that these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 318,465 shares of JD.com, and Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 651,175 shares. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold only 750 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $64.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ARKF and ARKW are up 54% and 60%, respectively, in the past year. ARKX is relatively flat year to date.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.com
|318,465
|ARKF
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|1,282,200
|ARKF
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|629,884
|ARKF
|PDD
|Pinduoduo
|116,153
|ARKF
|BABA
|Alibaba
|99,797
|ARKG
|NVS
|Novartis
|60,066
|ARKG
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|376
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|6,763
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|148,719
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|3,600
|ARKG
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|786,175
|ARKK
|TWST
|Twist Bioscience
|55,880
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|33,437
|ARKK
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|100,000
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|82
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|13,761
|ARKQ
|BIDU
|Baidu
|57,815
|ARKW
|JD
|JD.com
|651,175
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|3,200
|ARKW
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|24,732
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|200
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|84,139
|ARKX
|BABA
|Alibaba
|7,970
|ARKX
|JD
|JD.com
|750
|ARKX
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|1,800
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
S&P 500 Dividend Yield Lowest in 20 Years: 5 Blue Chips to Buy Now With Huge Dividends