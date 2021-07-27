Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 1 Million Shares of JD.com

Chris Lange
July 27, 2021 8:05 am

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly 1 million shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) altogether, as the price of these funds were mostly down on the day. Note though that these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 318,465 shares of JD.com, and Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 651,175 shares. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold only 750 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $64.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ARKF and ARKW are up 54% and 60%, respectively, in the past year. ARKX is relatively flat year to date.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF JD JD.com 318,465
ARKF BEKE KE Holdings 1,282,200
ARKF TCEHY Tencent 629,884
ARKF PDD Pinduoduo 116,153
ARKF BABA Alibaba 99,797
ARKG NVS Novartis 60,066
ARKG ABBV AbbVie 376
ARKG CDNA CareDx 6,763
ARKG RHHBY Roche 148,719
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 3,600
ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 786,175
ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 55,880
ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 33,437
ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 100,000
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 82
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 13,761
ARKQ BIDU Baidu 57,815
ARKW JD JD.com 651,175
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 3,200
ARKW BZ Kanzhun 24,732
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 200
ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 84,139
ARKX BABA Alibaba 7,970
ARKX JD JD.com 750
ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 1,800


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

