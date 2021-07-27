Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 1 Million Shares of JD.com

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly 1 million shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) altogether, as the price of these funds were mostly down on the day. Note though that these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 318,465 shares of JD.com, and Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 651,175 shares. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold only 750 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $64.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ARKF and ARKW are up 54% and 60%, respectively, in the past year. ARKX is relatively flat year to date.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF JD JD.com 318,465 ARKF BEKE KE Holdings 1,282,200 ARKF TCEHY Tencent 629,884 ARKF PDD Pinduoduo 116,153 ARKF BABA Alibaba 99,797 ARKG NVS Novartis 60,066 ARKG ABBV AbbVie 376 ARKG CDNA CareDx 6,763 ARKG RHHBY Roche 148,719 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 3,600 ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 786,175 ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 55,880 ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 33,437 ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 100,000 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 82 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 13,761 ARKQ BIDU Baidu 57,815 ARKW JD JD.com 651,175 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 3,200 ARKW BZ Kanzhun 24,732 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 200 ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 84,139 ARKX BABA Alibaba 7,970 ARKX JD JD.com 750 ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 1,800



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

