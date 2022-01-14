Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/14

Markets ended Friday on a mixed note as banks kicked off earnings season. ARK Funds were mixed going into the weekend as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 1.0% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 14, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 22,943 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 50,210 shares of Teladoc, 128,760 shares of Recursion Pharma, 48.600 shares of Pacific Bio, & 102,644 shares of Invitae.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 153,200 shares of Pacific Bio, 353,900 shares of Invitae, & 173,708 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 43,542 shares of AeroVironment, 156,478 shares of Markforged, & 47,258 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 46,472 shares of Teladoc.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 22,943 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 50,210 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 128,760 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 400 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 48,600 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 102,644 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 3,300 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 153,200 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 353,900 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 173,708 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 51,100 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 2,500 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 43,542 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 156,478 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 47,258 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 46,472

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.