Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/22

The broad markets had a somewhat mixed start to the week but the tech sector was really hurting on Monday. ARK Funds were absolutely crushed in the session. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.3% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 5.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 47,319 shares of Coinbase, 43,236 shares of Twilio, 139,586 shares of Toast, & 641,770 shares of StoneCo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 357,494 shares of Invitae, 140,517 shares of Exact Sciences, 168,000 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, & 607,740 shares of Butterfly Network.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 197,040 shares of Twist Bio, 158,291 shares of Roku, 797,858 shares of Invitae, & 140,509 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 365,120 shares of Palantir, 356,190 shares of NIU Tech, & 438,178 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 507,380 shares of Robinhood, 138,815 shares of Genius Sports, 474,219 shares of DraftKings, & 154,415 shares of Splunk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 39,251 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 47,319 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 43,236 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 139,586 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 13,500 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 641,770 ARKF Buy SQ SQUARE INC 70,593 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 9,310 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 29,595 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 26,535 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 28,000 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 357,494 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 45,955 ARKG Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 60,877 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 140,517 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 60,095 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 168,000 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 607,740 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 67,342 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 127,093 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 14,086 ARKK Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 197,040 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 86,500 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 158,291 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 797,858 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 140,509 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 52,129 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 44,709 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 94,900 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 32,793 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 365,120 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 356,190 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 76,642 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 438,178 ARKW Buy MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 11,428 ARKW Buy MNDY MONDAY.COM LTD 29,689 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 442,508 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 23,000 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 44,370 ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 6,278 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 507,380 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 138,815 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 116,413 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 79,765 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 474,219 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 32,099 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 30,101 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 154,415 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 39,251

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.