Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/8

Tuesday night’s futures inched higher after a fairly positive session with the Dow and Nasdaq jumping over 1%. Despite this move, ARK Funds had a mixed showing on the day. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 2.2% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 0.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 8, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 65,807 shares of Nu Holdings & 5,589 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 69,381 shares of Twist Bioscience, 26,829 shares of Teladoc, 40,801 shares of Somalogic, & 90,700 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 104,169 shares of Twist Bioscience, 69,273 shares of Teladoc, 112,458 shares of Sea, 42,982 shares of Roblox, & 634,106 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: NO BUYS.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 12,127 shares of Teladoc, 11,428 shares of Sea, & 136,956 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 65,807 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 5,589 ARKG Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 69,381 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 26,829 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 40,801 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 300 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 1,400 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 12,026 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 90,700 ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 83,278 ARKK Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 104,169 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 69,273 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 112,458 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 42,982 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 634,106 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 12,127 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 11,428 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 136,956

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.