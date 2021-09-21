Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/21

Markets bounced back if only slightly on Tuesday with only the Nasdaq posting a gain for the day. ARK Funds followed suit for the most part. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 1.2% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 69,808 shares of Robinhood.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 90,387 shares of Teladoc, 98,918 shares of Personalis, 91,848 shares of Invitae, & 33,600 shares of Beam Therapeutics.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 99,318 shares of Zoom Video, 317,206 shares of Signify Health, 83,958 shares of Roku, & 65,612 shares of Coinbase.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 98,722 shares of UiPath, 61,587 shares of Kratos, & 103,369 shares of 3D Systems.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 98,667 shares of Teladoc, 256,835 shares of UiPath, 253,601 shares of Robinhood & 42,915 shares of Coinbase.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 103,600 shares of Archer Aviation & 46,513 shares of Blade Air Mobility.
Check out all the purchases here:
|FUND
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC
|69,808
|ARKG
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|90,387
|ARKG
|Buy
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC INC
|100
|ARKG
|Buy
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS INC
|98,918
|ARKG
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|91,848
|ARKG
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|33,600
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|99,318
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWOU
|2U INC
|69,969
|ARKK
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|317,206
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|83,958
|ARKK
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY INC
|18,425
|ARKK
|Buy
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC
|88,900
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|65,612
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|98,722
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|57,604
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|61,587
|ARKQ
|Buy
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS CORP
|103,369
|ARKW
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|77,401
|ARKW
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|98,667
|ARKW
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|256,835
|ARKW
|Buy
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC
|253,601
|ARKW
|Buy
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS LTD
|94,736
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|42,915
|ARKW
|Buy
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP
|64,000
|ARKX
|Buy
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION INC
|103,600
|ARKX
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|46,513
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.