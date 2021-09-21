Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/21

Markets bounced back if only slightly on Tuesday with only the Nasdaq posting a gain for the day. ARK Funds followed suit for the most part. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 1.2% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 69,808 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 90,387 shares of Teladoc, 98,918 shares of Personalis, 91,848 shares of Invitae, & 33,600 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 99,318 shares of Zoom Video, 317,206 shares of Signify Health, 83,958 shares of Roku, & 65,612 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 98,722 shares of UiPath, 61,587 shares of Kratos, & 103,369 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 98,667 shares of Teladoc, 256,835 shares of UiPath, 253,601 shares of Robinhood & 42,915 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 103,600 shares of Archer Aviation & 46,513 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 69,808 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 90,387 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 100 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 98,918 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 91,848 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 33,600 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 99,318 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 69,969 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 317,206 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 83,958 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 18,425 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 88,900 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 65,612 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 98,722 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 57,604 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 61,587 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 103,369 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 77,401 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 98,667 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 256,835 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 253,601 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 94,736 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 42,915 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 64,000 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 103,600 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 46,513

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.