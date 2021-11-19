Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/18

Friday morning futures were fairly positive after a fairly weak Thursday. ARK Funds followed tracked much lower on Thursday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.0% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 3.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 18, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 11,813 sharse of Kaspi & 40,224 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 214,497 shares of Allogene Therepeutics, 46,455 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, & 78,216 shares of Teladoc Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 234,681 shares of Teladoc, 257,636 shares of Skillz, & 26,915 shares of Materialise.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 184,473 shares of Archer Aviation, 227,784 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & 438,062 share of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 494,859 shares of Skillz & 62,024 shares of Teladoc.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 70,494 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 11,813 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 40,224 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 214,497 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 46,455 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 78,216 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 234,681 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 257,636 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 1,415 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 26,915 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 9,760 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 184,473 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 227,784 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 438,062 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 494,859 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 62,024 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 70,494

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.