Goldman Sachs Sees Double-Digit 2022 Upside for Red-Hot Big Dividend Energy MLPs

Since we cover all the major firms on Wall Street, we have a fairly good idea what many of their investment suggestions, strategies and ideas have been over the preceding year. One firm that has hit the ball way out of the park on energy and oil prices is arguably the top Wall Street investment bank. Goldman Sachs has been pounding the table on energy and rising oil prices for well over a year, and investors that followed their prescient lead have made some serious money.

Now, the Goldman Sachs energy team is out with 12 top ideas in the midstream energy area, and here we focus on the companies paying the highest distributions to shareholders. With oil closing in on $90 a barrel, and the analysts expecting a move over the $100 level, it is a good bet that these top stocks will continue to garner more attention.

These five stocks are outstanding ideas for investors looking for growth in a volatile market and dependable income streams. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Energy Transfer

This top MLP is a very safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income. Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all the major domestic production basins.

This publicly traded limited partnership has core operations that include complimentary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined product transportation and terminaling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco, and the general partner interests and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners.

Investors receive a 6.36% distribution. The Goldman Sachs price target on Energy Transfer stock is $15, and the consensus target is $14.21. The shares were last seen on Tuesday at $9.70.

