Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 12/27

The Santa Rally kicked off on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high and the Nasdaq closing up over 1%. Despite this rally, ARK Invest funds were somewhat mixed in response. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 0.3% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 3.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on December 27, 2021.
ARK Invest issued an important notice in its most recent report, which was entirely full of sales and no purchases. According to the report: “All transaction activity today [12/27] was for the purpose of raising cash for the 2021 annual ETF distribution. This cash raise activity has been completed.”
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 147 shares of Pagseguro Digital and 48 shares of Facebook.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 41,298 shares of Vertex Pharma and 3,070 shares of Allogene Therapeutics.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 67,816 shares of Twitter, 67,719 shares of Teladoc Health, 67,105 shares of Skillz, 28,696 shares of Roku and 23,495 shares of Tesla.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: 5,070 shares of Tesla.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 117,053 shares of Twitter, 103,155 shares of Palantir, 53,340 shares of Teladoc Health, 27,730 shares of Tesla, 25,269 shares of Roku, 23,764 shares of Snap and 21,745 shares of Zoom Video.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: NO SALES.
Check out all the sales here:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|FB
|48
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|147
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|3,070
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|41,298
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|67,719
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|26,410
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,503
|ARKK
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|19,345
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|67,105
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|2,784
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|20,321
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|28,696
|ARKK
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|4,470
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|13,421
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|23,495
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|28,481
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|11,900
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|35,173
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|12,511
|ARKK
|TWTR
|67,816
|ARKK
|TWST
|TWIST BIOSCIENCE
|11,046
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|35,318
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|16,295
|ARKK
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS
|40,900
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|150,219
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|17,221
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|90,357
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|75,310
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|53,200
|ARKK
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|7,565
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|15,900
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|21,049
|ARKK
|CGEN
|COMPUGEN
|12,900
|ARKK
|CERS
|CERUS
|34,215
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|29,600
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|10,397
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|13,200
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|25,880
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|60,066
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|61,600
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|32,429
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|10,529
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|41,181
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|28,105
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|81,304
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|13,150
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|17,040
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|5,070
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|21,745
|ARKW
|SNOW
|SNOWFLAKE
|7
|ARKW
|SNAP
|SNAP
|23,764
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|3,121
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|7,055
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|25,269
|ARKW
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|34,293
|ARKW
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE
|258
|ARKW
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|103,155
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|23,472
|ARKW
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|11,695
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|130,484
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|23,774
|ARKW
|TWTR
|117,053
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|32,866
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|5,598
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|27,730
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|53,340
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,680
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|9,862
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH
|57,841
|ARKW
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|101
|ARKW
|FB
|99
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY
|6,462
|ARKW
|EDR
|ENDEAVOR GROUP
|11,785
|ARKW
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|9,340
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|7,066
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|25,435
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|48,300
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|107,204
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|44,406
|ARKW
|OKTA
|OKTA
|5,234
|ARKW
|NU
|NU HOLDINGS
|50,835
|ARKW
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|140,838
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE
|3,289
|ARKW
|MNDY
|MONDAY.COM
|1,835
|ARKW
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|933
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|9,759
|ARKW
|KIND
|NEXTDOOR
|110,116
|ARKW
|ADYEY
|ADYEN
|36,482
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.