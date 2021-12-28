Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 12/27

Chris Lange
December 28, 2021 7:15 am

The Santa Rally kicked off on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high and the Nasdaq closing up over 1%. Despite this rally, ARK Invest funds were somewhat mixed in response. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 0.3% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 3.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on December 27, 2021.

ARK Invest issued an important notice in its most recent report, which was entirely full of sales and no purchases. According to the report: “All transaction activity today [12/27] was for the purpose of raising cash for the 2021 annual ETF distribution. This cash raise activity has been completed.”

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 147 shares of Pagseguro Digital and 48 shares of Facebook.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 41,298 shares of Vertex Pharma and 3,070 shares of Allogene Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 67,816 shares of Twitter, 67,719 shares of Teladoc Health, 67,105 shares of Skillz, 28,696 shares of Roku and 23,495 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: 5,070 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 117,053 shares of Twitter, 103,155 shares of Palantir, 53,340 shares of Teladoc Health, 27,730 shares of Tesla, 25,269 shares of Roku, 23,764 shares of Snap and 21,745 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: NO SALES.

Check out all the sales here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 48
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 147
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 3,070
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 41,298
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 67,719
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 26,410
ARKK SQ SQUARE 21,503
ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 19,345
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 67,105
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 2,784
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 20,321
ARKK ROKU ROKU 28,696
ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 4,470
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 13,421
ARKK TSLA TESLA 23,495
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 28,481
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 11,900
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 35,173
ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 12,511
ARKK TWTR TWITTER 67,816
ARKK TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE 11,046
ARKK TWOU 2U 35,318
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 16,295
ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS 40,900
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 150,219
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 17,221
ARKK PATH UIPATH 90,357
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 75,310
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 53,200
ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 7,565
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 15,900
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 21,049
ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 12,900
ARKK CERS CERUS 34,215
ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 29,600
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 10,397
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 13,200
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 25,880
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 60,066
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 61,600
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 32,429
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 10,529
ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 41,181
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 28,105
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 81,304
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 13,150
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,040
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 5,070
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 21,745
ARKW SNOW SNOWFLAKE 7
ARKW SNAP SNAP 23,764
ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 3,121
ARKW SE SEA 7,055
ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,269
ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 34,293
ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 258
ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 103,155
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 23,472
ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 11,695
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 130,484
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 23,774
ARKW TWTR TWITTER 117,053
ARKW TWOU 2U 32,866
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 5,598
ARKW TSLA TESLA 27,730
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 53,340
ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,680
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 9,862
ARKW PATH UIPATH 57,841
ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 101
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 99
ARKW ETSY ETSY 6,462
ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 11,785
ARKW DOCU DOCUSIGN 9,340
ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 7,066
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 25,435
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 48,300
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 107,204
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 44,406
ARKW OKTA OKTA 5,234
ARKW NU NU HOLDINGS 50,835
ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 140,838
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 3,289
ARKW MNDY MONDAY.COM 1,835
ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 933
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 9,759
ARKW KIND NEXTDOOR 110,116
ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 36,482

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Investing

