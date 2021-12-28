Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 12/27

The Santa Rally kicked off on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high and the Nasdaq closing up over 1%. Despite this rally, ARK Invest funds were somewhat mixed in response. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 0.3% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 3.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Invest issued an important notice in its most recent report, which was entirely full of sales and no purchases.



ARK Invest issued an important notice in its most recent report, which was entirely full of sales and no purchases. According to the report: “All transaction activity today [12/27] was for the purpose of raising cash for the 2021 annual ETF distribution. This cash raise activity has been completed.”

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 147 shares of Pagseguro Digital and 48 shares of Facebook.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 41,298 shares of Vertex Pharma and 3,070 shares of Allogene Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 67,816 shares of Twitter, 67,719 shares of Teladoc Health, 67,105 shares of Skillz, 28,696 shares of Roku and 23,495 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: 5,070 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 117,053 shares of Twitter, 103,155 shares of Palantir, 53,340 shares of Teladoc Health, 27,730 shares of Tesla, 25,269 shares of Roku, 23,764 shares of Snap and 21,745 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: NO SALES.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF FB FACEBOOK 48 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 147 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 3,070 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 41,298 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 67,719 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 26,410 ARKK SQ SQUARE 21,503 ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 19,345 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 67,105 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 2,784 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 20,321 ARKK ROKU ROKU 28,696 ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 4,470 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 13,421 ARKK TSLA TESLA 23,495 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 28,481 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 11,900 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 35,173 ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 12,511 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 67,816 ARKK TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE 11,046 ARKK TWOU 2U 35,318 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 16,295 ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS 40,900 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 150,219 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 17,221 ARKK PATH UIPATH 90,357 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 75,310 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 53,200 ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 7,565 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 15,900 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 21,049 ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 12,900 ARKK CERS CERUS 34,215 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 29,600 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 10,397 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 13,200 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 25,880 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 60,066 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 61,600 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 32,429 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 10,529 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 41,181 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 28,105 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 81,304 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 13,150 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,040 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 5,070 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 21,745 ARKW SNOW SNOWFLAKE 7 ARKW SNAP SNAP 23,764 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 3,121 ARKW SE SEA 7,055 ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,269 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 34,293 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 258 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 103,155 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 23,472 ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 11,695 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 130,484 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 23,774 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 117,053 ARKW TWOU 2U 32,866 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 5,598 ARKW TSLA TESLA 27,730 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 53,340 ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,680 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 9,862 ARKW PATH UIPATH 57,841 ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 101 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 99 ARKW ETSY ETSY 6,462 ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 11,785 ARKW DOCU DOCUSIGN 9,340 ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 7,066 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 25,435 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 48,300 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 107,204 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 44,406 ARKW OKTA OKTA 5,234 ARKW NU NU HOLDINGS 50,835 ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 140,838 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 3,289 ARKW MNDY MONDAY.COM 1,835 ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 933 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 9,759 ARKW KIND NEXTDOOR 110,116 ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 36,482

