Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/7

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 7, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 366,879 shares of JD.com & Sell 176,959 shares of Silvergate Capital.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 333,215 shares of Ionis Pharma, Sell 160,100 shares of Takeda Pharma, & Sell 100,000 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 362,619 shares of Unity Software, Buy 358,860 shares of DraftKings, Buy 1,114,735 shares of Skillz, & Sell 503,700 shares of Pure Storage.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 66,394 shares of Iridium Communications, Sell 898,254 shares of Workhorse, & Sell 594,209 shares of Virgin Galactic.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 340,948 shares of Nano Dimension, Buy 145,914 shares of Twitter, & Sell 120,016 shares of CrowdStrike.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 44,400 shares of Meituan, Buy 17,160 shares of The 3D Printing ETF, & Sell 3,300 shares of Deere.
Check out all the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|26,000
|ARKF
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|366,879
|ARKF
|Sell
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|574,000
|ARKF
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|176,959
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|30,590
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|15,890
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|333,215
|ARKG
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|47,898
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|14,914
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDNA
|CAREDX INC
|800
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|160,100
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|109,554
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|100,000
|ARKG
|Sell
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC
|83,477
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|362,619
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|358,860
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|53,150
|ARKK
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|1,114,735
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|42,713
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|503,700
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|205,923
|ARKK
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|128,581
|ARKK
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|204,671
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AONE
|ONE
|15,841
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|66,394
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|95,418
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|81,331
|ARKQ
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|898,254
|ARKQ
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|594,209
|ARKW
|Buy
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION LTD
|340,948
|ARKW
|Buy
|OKTA
|OKTA INC
|54,063
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|145,914
|ARKW
|Sell
|CRWD
|CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC
|120,016
|ARKW
|Sell
|PINS
|PINTEREST INC
|41,467
|ARKX
|Buy
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|44,400
|ARKX
|Buy
|PRNT
|THE 3D PRINTING ETF
|17,160
|ARKX
|Sell
|DE
|DEERE & CO
|3,300
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.