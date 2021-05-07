Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/7

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 7, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 366,879 shares of JD.com & Sell 176,959 shares of Silvergate Capital.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 333,215 shares of Ionis Pharma, Sell 160,100 shares of Takeda Pharma, & Sell 100,000 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 362,619 shares of Unity Software, Buy 358,860 shares of DraftKings, Buy 1,114,735 shares of Skillz, & Sell 503,700 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 66,394 shares of Iridium Communications, Sell 898,254 shares of Workhorse, & Sell 594,209 shares of Virgin Galactic.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 340,948 shares of Nano Dimension, Buy 145,914 shares of Twitter, & Sell 120,016 shares of CrowdStrike.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 44,400 shares of Meituan, Buy 17,160 shares of The 3D Printing ETF, & Sell 3,300 shares of Deere.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 26,000 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 366,879 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 574,000 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 176,959 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 30,590 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 15,890 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 333,215 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 47,898 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 14,914 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 800 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 160,100 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 109,554 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 100,000 ARKG Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 83,477 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 362,619 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 358,860 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 53,150 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,114,735 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 42,713 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 503,700 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 205,923 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 128,581 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 204,671 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 15,841 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 66,394 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 95,418 ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 81,331 ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 898,254 ARKQ Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 594,209 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 340,948 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA INC 54,063 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 145,914 ARKW Sell CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 120,016 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 41,467 ARKX Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 44,400 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 17,160 ARKX Sell DE DEERE & CO 3,300

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.