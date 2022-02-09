Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/9

Futures edged lower on Wednesday night, as investors are anticipating January inflation data on Thursday morning. ARK Funds had a strong showing on Wednesday. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 5.9% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 2.2%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 9, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 181,500 shares of Burning Rock Biotech & 2,449 shares of Twist Bioscience.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 4,290 shares of Twist Bioscience & 12,407 shares of Robinhood Markets.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 1,155 shares of AeroVironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 5,654 shares of Sea & 3,083 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 245 shares of AeroVironment.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 900 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 181,500 ARKG Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 2,449 ARKK Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 4,290 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 12,407 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 1,155 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 5,654 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 3,083 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 245

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.