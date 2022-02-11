Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 2/11

Markets fell for the second straight day on reports that inflation is rising at its fast rate in the last forty years. ARK Invest funds were crushed as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.4% loss on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 3.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 11, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable trade in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 65,708 shares of Twist Bioscience, Buy 39,451 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, Sell 43,646 shares of Aquabounty Technologies, & Sell 50,800 shares of Editas.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 152,574 shares of Robinhood, Buy 482,820 shares of TuSimple, & Buy 310,443 shares of Twist Bioscience.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 20,532 shares of Velo3d & Buy 10,019 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: Buy 35,363 shares of Robinhood & Sell 71,418 shares of Twitter.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable trade in the fund: Buy 2,081 shares of Aerovironment & Buy 5,137 shares of Velo3d.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 73,029 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 39,451 ARKG Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 65,708 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 23,769 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 16,026 ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 43,646 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 18,222 ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 52,262 ARKG Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 50,800 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 3,053 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 152,574 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 482,820 ARKK Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 310,443 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 20,532 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 10,019 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 35,363 ARKW Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 71,418 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 2,081 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 5,137

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.