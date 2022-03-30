Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 3/30

Markets pulled back slightly on Wednesday after just reaching levels not seen since January. ARK Invest funds took the hit as well with losses across the board. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.8% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 3.8%. The gains from the past year have completely vanished, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases and sales that ARK Invest executed on March 30, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. There was one notable trade in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 26,361 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Buy 221,118 shares of Somalogic, Buy 114,371 shares of Twist Bioscience, & Buy 150,051 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 80,300 shares of Coinbase & Sell 381,951 shares of Twist Bioscience.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 4,979 shares of BYD & Sell 5,666 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable trades in the fund: Buy 16,291 shares of Coinbase & Sell 2,978 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. There was one notable purchase in the fund: Buy 1,032 shares of Mynaric, Buy 35,979 shares of 3D Systems & Sell 1,632 shares of Aerovironment.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 26,361 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 150,051 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 221,118 ARKG Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 114,371 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 80,300 ARKK Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 381,951 ARKQ Buy BYDDY BYD CO LTD 4,979 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,666 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 16,291 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 2,978 ARKX Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 35,979 ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 1,032 ARKX Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 1,632

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.