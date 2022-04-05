Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 4/5

After the Nasdaq’s rally on Monday, tech stocks gave it all back on Tuesday causing many to question what direction are markets heading. ARK Funds were crushed on the day as well, despite practically no trading within the funds. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.2% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 5.3%. The gains from the past year are practically all gone, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on April 5, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 99,604 shares of Nurix Therapeutics & 53,040 shares of Twist Bioscience.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 175,701 shares of Twist Bioscience.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: NO BUYS

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: NO BUYS

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS INC 99,604 ARKG Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 53,040 ARKK Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 175,701

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.