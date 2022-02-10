Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/10

Thursday night futures pushed lower after a fairly disappointing session. The CPI numbers on inflation are ultimately to blame for this downturn as inflation is at its highest rate in the last 40 years. ARK Funds backed off as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.8% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 3.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 10, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 320,376 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, 34,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, & 30,398 shares of ATAI Life Sciences.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 76,549 shares of Twist Bioscience, 31,087 shares of 2U, 296,236 shares of TuSimple, & 119,336 shares of Block.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 3,973 shares of 2U & 6,498 shares of AeroVironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 16,618 shares of Sea & 6,539 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 1,393 shares of AeroVironment.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 43,365 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 9,700 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 7,560 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 34,500 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 320,376 ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 30,398 ARKK Buy TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 76,549 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 31,087 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 296,236 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 119,336 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 171,102 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 2,179,659 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 650 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 3,973 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 6,498 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 16,618 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 6,539 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 1,393 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 150

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.