Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/23

Wednesday saw the Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 tumble, hitting fresh lows for the year. ARK Funds took a beating in the session as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.7% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 4.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 23, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 17,230 shares of Twilio.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 46,576 shares of Pacific Biosciences, 50,715 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, 195,700 shares of Atai Life Sciences, & 314,268 shares of Adaptive Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 50,590 shares of Twilio, 110,407 shares of Roblox, & 44,297 shares of Pacific Biotech.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 167,426 shares of Blade Air Mobility & 53,258 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 55,821 shares of Monday.com, & 47,464 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 41,209 shares of Blade Air Mobility & 13,161 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 17,230 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 46,576 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 50,715 ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 195,700 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 150,917 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 314,268 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 103,763 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 50,590 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 110,407 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 44,297 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 167,426 ARKQ Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 17,975 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 53,258 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 11,496 ARKW Buy MNDY MONDAY.COM LTD 55,821 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 47,464 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 41,209 ARKX Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 4,687 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 13,161

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.