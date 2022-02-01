Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/1

Markets posted their third consecutive straight day of gains after what was the worst month of trading since March 2020. ARK Funds continued their rally as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 2.9% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 1, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 57,600 shares of Global-E Online, 19,158 shares of Sea, 8,420 shares of Block & 16,422 shares of Twilio.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 60,071 shares of Verve Therapeutics & 6,208 shares of Ionis Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 22,713 shares of Block, 7,132 shares of Tesla, 66,500 shares of Robinhood, 26,936 shares of Twilio, & 48,470 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 14,000 shares of Xpeng, 11,997 shares of Velo3d, 15,068 shares of TuSimple, & 12,055 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 23,774 shares of Twilio, 15,783 shares of Block & 40,190 shares of Sea.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 2,039 shares of Markforged & 31,484 shares of Kratos Defense.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy GLBE GLOBAL-E ONLINE LTD 57,600 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 19,158 ARKF Buy SQ BLOCK INC 8,420 ARKF Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1,127 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 16,422 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 4,321 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 6,208 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 60,071 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 100 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 4,690 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 22,713 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 7,132 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 66,500 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 26,936 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 48,470 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 43,984 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 14,000 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 11,997 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 15,068 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 12,055 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 1,854 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 10,567 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 23,774 ARKW Buy SQ BLOCK INC 15,783 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 40,190 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 2,039 ARKX Buy LHX L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,397 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 31,484 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 2,605 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 370

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.