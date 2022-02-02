Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/2

Markets continued their charge higher on Wednesday but ARK Funds were left in the dust, giving back gains from earlier in the week. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.1% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 6.3%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 2, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 19,038 shares of Coinbase, 122,535 shares of Block, 6,067 shares of Shopify, & 212,966 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 166,390 shares of Somalogic, 14,881 shares of 908 Devices, & 12,093 shares of Personalis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 26,161 shares of Unity Software, 20,156 shares of Twilio, 1,931 shares of Tesla, & 361,862 shares of Block.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 32,492 shares of Xpeng, 42,234 shares of Velo3d, 195,886 shares of TuSimple, & 43,343 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 5,635 shares of Twilio & 64,637 shares of Block.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 7,376 shares of Markforged & 9,273 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 19,038 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 3,402 ARKF Buy SQ BLOCK INC 122,535 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 6,067 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 97,780 ARKF Buy GLBE GLOBAL-E ONLINE LTD 212,966 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 11,126 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 166,390 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 596 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 14,881 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 12,093 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 26,161 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 20,156 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 1,931 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 361,862 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 14,065 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 32,492 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 42,234 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 195,886 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 43,343 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 498 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 1,286 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 5,635 ARKW Buy SQ BLOCK INC 64,637 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 102 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 1,858 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 7,376 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 9,273

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.