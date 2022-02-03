Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/3

Markets backed off on Thursday after a few consecutive days of gains. ARK Funds felt the sting especially hard and continued to give back their gains. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.9% loss on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 6.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 3, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 29,445 shares of Block.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 21,017 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, 30,968 shares of Personalis, & 195,200 shares of Somalogic.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 62,098 shares of Unity Software, 64,432 shares of Twilio, 221,145 shares of Spotify, & 234,583 shares of Block.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 57,657 shares of Xpeng, 38,048 shares of Velo3d, & 39,620 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 48,839 shares of Block & 45,485 share of Spotify.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 7,466 shares of Markforged & 8,399 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy SQ BLOCK INC 29,445 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 21,017 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 15,052 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 30,968 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 195,200 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 62,098 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 64,432 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 6,789 ARKK Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 221,145 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 234,583 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 57,657 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 38,048 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 13,857 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 39,620 ARKW Buy SQ BLOCK INC 48,839 ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 45,485 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 7,466 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 8,399

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.