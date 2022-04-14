Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, CarMax, Carnival, Chipotle, Delta Air, Etsy, GameStop, IBM, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Salesforce and More

The futures were mixed on Thursday, with attention focused on billionaire Elon Musk announcing his intention to buy all of Twitter he doesn’t already own as we get ready to end the trading week early as the markets will be closed for the Good Friday observance. Wednesday’s massive rally saw all the major indexes up big despite a massive producer price index print of 11.2%., Some on Wall Street attributed the strength on Wednesday to the fact that a rumored Federal Reserve intra-meeting rate increase was widely panned as unlikely. They also pointed to Tuesday’s consumer price index numbers that, sans the volatile food and energy component, was reasonably benign. With that being noted, the Fed is still looking to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next month and in June.

Yields dropped across the Treasury curve as buyers returned after days of selling, while oil and natural gas prices surged higher again after a big move on Tuesday despite a huge inventory build that was reported by the U.S. Energy Information Agency. Gold prices jumped again as buyers continue to push the precious metal back toward the $2,000 level.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI): Goldman Sachs raised its $28 price target on the supermarket giant to $32 while keeping a Neutral rating. The consensus target is $34.47. The stock closed almost 4% higher on Wednesday at $33.18.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Baird reiterated its Outperform rating on the technology heavyweight and has a $4,000 target price. The consensus target is $4,072.11, and the last trade for Wednesday was reported at $3,110.82.



CACI International Inc. ( NYSE: CACI ): Goldman Sachs boosted the $304 target price to $336 but stuck with a Neutral rating on the stock. The consensus target is $314.73. The final trade for Wednesday was at $289.12 a share.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating and has a $125 price target. The consensus target is $126.92. The shares closed on Wednesday at $92.99.