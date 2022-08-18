These Are The Biggest Companies with Over 30% Sales Growth

Sales growth is a very important financial metric that investors consider before making a buy decision. By analyzing this key metric over a period of time, investors can easily get an idea of the company’s growth trend. Along with showing business growth, an increase in sales also justifies the rise in the fixed and variable expenses to operate a business. Even for stagnant companies, attaining sales growth is very important to attract new investors. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies with over 30% sales growth over the past five years.

Biggest Companies With Over 30% Sales Growth

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Aug. 17, 2022) of companies to rank the 10 biggest companies with over 30% sales growth over the past five years. For our list, we have only considered companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

Uber Technologies

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a mobility service provider that allows users to book a car using a mobile app. Its shares are down by almost 27% year to date but are up by over 32% in the last three months. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) reported revenue of more than $17 billion in 2021, up from over $11 billion in 2020.

Moderna

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company develops transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It offers prophylactic vaccines, localized regenerative therapeutics, cancer vaccines and more. Its shares are down by almost 38% year to date but are up by over 10% in the last three months. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported revenue of more than $18 billion in 2021, up from over $800 million in 2020.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, it is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, makes and commercializes small molecule drugs to treat serious diseases. Its shares are up by over 36% year to date and up over 17% in the last three months. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) reported revenue of more than $7 billion in 2021, up from over $6 billion in 2020.

Cigna

Founded in 1792 and headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn., this company offers global health services, and operates through Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. Its shares are up by almost 27% year to date and up by almost 14% in the last three months. Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) reported revenue of more than $170 billion in 2021, up from over $160 billion in 2020.

ServiceNow

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers enterprise cloud computing solutions. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) focuses on Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. Its shares are down by almost 25% year to date but are up by almost 15% in the last three months. ServiceNow reported revenue of more than $5 billion in 2021, up from over $4 billion in 2020.

Blackstone

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment and fund management services, and operates through the Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit segments. Its shares are down by almost 18% year to date but are up by almost 2% in the last three months. Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) reported revenue of more than $12 billion in 2021, up from over $6 billion in 2020.

Advanced Micro Devices

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a semiconductor company that develops computer processors, as well as related technologies for business and consumer markets. Its shares are down by almost 32% year to date but are up by almost 2% in the last three months. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported revenue of more than $16 billion in 2021, up from over $9 billion in 2020.

NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company makes and sells computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related software. Its shares are down by almost 38% year to date but are up by over 7% in the last three months. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021, up from over $16 billion in 2020.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications. It presently owns many popular apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Its shares are down by over 48% year to date and down by almost 9% in the last three months. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) reported revenue of more than $117 billion in 2021, up from over $85 billion in 2020.

Tesla

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems. Its shares are down by almost 14% year to date but are up by almost 29% in the last three months. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported revenue of more than $53 billion in 2021, up from over $31 billion in 2020.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk