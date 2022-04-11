These Were the 5 Best and 5 Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks in Q1 2022

By Aman Jain

Q1 2022 wasn’t the best of times for U.S. stocks. Overall, the stock market declined in Q1 owing to a number of reasons, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and record-high inflation. Commodity rates rose quickly following sanctions from the West on Russia’s economy and central bank. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing large-cap stocks in Q1 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

We have used the Q1 return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the five best- and worst-performing large-cap stocks in Q1 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing large-cap stocks in Q1 2022.

EQT (56%)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, it is a natural gas company that supplies, transmits, and distributes natural gas. The company has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. EQT Corporation shares are up over 75% year-to-date and over 125% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $6.8 billion in 2021 and over $2.6 billion in 2020.

Ovintiv (62%)

Founded in 1881 and headquartered in Denver, this company deals in developing a basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas producing plays. Ovintiv Inc has the following business segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization. Ovintiv shares are up over 55% year-to-date and over 120% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $5.5 billion in 2021 and over $7 billion in 2020.

Halliburton (66%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers products and services connected to exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Halliburton Company has the following business segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. Halliburton shares are up almost 75% year-to-date and over 90% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $15 billion in 2021 and over $14 billion in 2020.

Mosaic (70%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, this company produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients, and has the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. Mosaic Company shares are up almost 88% year-to-date and over 130% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $12 billion in 2021 and over $8 billion in 2020.

Occidental Petroleum (96%)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Houston, this company explores and produces oil and natural gas, and has the following business segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are up over 113% year-to-date and over 155% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $25 billion in 2021 and over $17 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

Following are the five worst-performing large-cap stocks in Q1 2022

UiPath (-51%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, this company develops software platforms to automate business processes, including claims processing automation, finance and accounting automation, contact center automation, and accounts payable automation. UiPath Inc. shares are down almost 54% year-to-date and almost 19% in the last year. UiPath reported revenue of more than $600 million in 2021 and over $330 million in 2020.

Rivian Automotive (-51%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., it is an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are down over 60% year-to-date but are up over 8% in the last one year.

Roblox (-54%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company offers online gaming services through its platforms: Roblox Client, Roblox Studio, and Roblox Cloud. Roblox Corp. shares are down over 58% year-to-date and over 42% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $1.90 billion in 2021 and over $900 million in 2020.

Affirm Holdings (-55%)

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a digital and mobile-first commerce platform. Affirm Holdings Inc. focuses on offering integrated checkout, Affirm app and marketplace, virtual cards, and more. Affirm Holdings shares are down almost 63% year-to-date and almost 45% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $850 million in 2021 and over $500 million in 2020.

EPAM Systems (-56%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Newtown, Pa., this company offers software product development and digital platform engineering services, and works through three geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. EPAM Systems Inc. shares are down almost 54% year-to-date and over 23% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $3.7 billion in 2021 and over $2.6 billion in 2020.

