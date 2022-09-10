These Are The 10 Biggest Firms Releasing Earnings Next Week

Given the Fed tightening and the resulting macro uncertainties, many were expecting below par performances, but the second quarter turned out to be better than expected in terms of earnings.

Though some companies missed the estimates and gave lower guidance, others did offer better than expected numbers.

The third quarter earnings season will be in full swing by next month, but we could get a glimpse of it as soon as next week when some big names announce their earnings. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest firms releasing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Firms Releasing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization (as of Sept. 8, 2022) of the companies due to announce earnings to rank the 10 biggest firms releasing earnings next week.

Matrix Service

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., this company provides construction, maintenance, fabrication, infrastructure and engineering services. Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares are down by over 25% year to date and down almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Matrix Service shares are trading at above $5.60 (52-week range of $4.24 to $11.76), giving it a market capitalization of more than $150 million. Matrix Service will announce its earnings on September 13.

IronNet

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in McLean, Va., this company offers cyber security services via its collective defense platform. Ironnet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) shares are down by over 49% year to date and down over 16% in the last month.

As of this writing, IronNet shares are trading at above $2.10 (52-week range of $1.835 to $47.500), giving it a market capitalization of more than $200 million. IronNet will announce its earnings on September 14.

Evolution Petroleum

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, this company develops and produces oil and gas reserves. Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) shares are up by over 29% year to date but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Evolution Petroleum shares are trading at above $6.50 (52-week range of $4.41 to $8.17), giving it a market capitalization of more than $220 million. Evolution Petroleum will announce its earnings on September 13.

Rent the Runway

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Brooklyn, N.Y., this company offers ready-to-wear and contemporary designer apparel services online. Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) shares are down by almost 49% year to date and down over 21% in the last month.

As of this writing, Rent the Runway shares are trading at above $4.10 (52-week range of $2.99 to $24.77), giving it a market capitalization of more than $250 million. Rent the Runway will announce its earnings on September 12.

Vintage Wine Estates

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Village, Nev., this company offers a collection of wines, heritage wineries, lifestyle wines, and more. Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) shares are down by over 54% year to date and down over 15% in the last month.

As of this writing, Vintage Wine Estates shares are trading at above $5.40 (52-week range of $5.35 to $12.38), giving it a market capitalization of more than $330 million. Vintage Wine Estates will announce its earnings on September 13.

InnovAge Holding

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Denver, Colo., this company operates a healthcare delivery platform. InnovAge Holding shares are down by over 29% year to date and down over 20% in the last month.

As of this writing, InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV) shares are trading at above $3.50 (52-week range of $3.390 to $15.425), giving it a market capitalization of more than $470 million. InnovAge Holding will announce its earnings on September 13.

Planet Labs PBC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a public earth imaging company. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares are down by over 12% year to date and down almost 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Planet Labs PBC shares are trading at above $5.40 (52-week range of $3.70 to $12.15), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.40 billion. Planet Labs PBC will announce its earnings on September 12.

Core & Main

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in St. Louis, this company distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, as well as offers related services. Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares are down by almost 18% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Core & Main shares are trading at above $24 (52-week range of $20.00 to $32.54), giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.90 billion. Core & Main will announce its earnings on September 13.

Adobe

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers digital marketing and media solutions, and operates through Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing segments. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are down by over 32% year to date and down almost 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, Adobe shares are trading above $384 (52-week range of $338.00 to $699.54), giving it a market capitalization of more than $170 billion. Adobe will announce its earnings on September 15.

Oracle

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers products and services to address all areas of corporate information technology environments. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are down by almost 15% year to date and down almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Oracle shares are trading at above $74 (52-week range of $63.76 to $106.34), giving it a market capitalization of more than $190 billion. Oracle will announce its earnings on September 12.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk