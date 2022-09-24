These Are The 10 Biggest Firms Issuing Earnings Next Week

The third quarter 2022 earnings season will be in full swing starting the second week of October when banking giants JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will announce their financial numbers.

We could, however, get some hints on the overall third quarter numbers to expect from the companies that will announce their earnings over the next couple of weeks. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest firms issuing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Firms Issuing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies (as of Sept. 22, 2022) that are due to announce earnings, to rank the 10 biggest firms issuing earnings next week.

Concentrix

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Newark, Calif., this company provides customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares are down by over 34% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Concentrix shares are trading at over $117 (52-week range of $115.86 to $208.48), giving it a market capitalization of more than $6 billion. Concentrix will announce its earnings on September 29.

Jefferies Financial Group

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, it is a holding company that offers financial services. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) shares are down by over 20% year to date and down over 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Jefferies Financial Group shares are trading at over $30 (52-week range of $25.88 to $44.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $7.50 billion. Jefferies Financial Group will announce its earnings on September 28.

Jabil

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., this company offers electronic manufacturing services and solutions. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) shares are down by over 18% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Jabil shares are trading at over $55 (52-week range of $48.80 to $72.11), giving it a market capitalization of more than $8 billion. Jabil will announce its earnings on September 27.

TD SYNNEX

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company offers distribution, logistics and integration services to the technology sector. TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) shares are down by almost 23% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, TD SYNNEX shares are trading at over $87 (52-week range of $87.94 to $119.30), giving it a market capitalization of more than $8.50 billion. TD SYNNEX will announce its earnings on September 27.

Vail Resorts

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colo., this company operates mountain resorts through Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate segments. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares are down by over 35% year to date and down almost 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, Vail Resorts shares are trading at over $211 (52-week range of $206.03 to $376.24), giving it a market capitalization of more than $8.80 billion. Vail Resorts will announce its earnings on September 28.

CarMax

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., this company deals in the retail sale of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares are down by almost 39% year to date and down over 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, CarMax shares are trading at over $79 (52-week range of $79.57 to $155.98), giving it a market capitalization of more than $12 billion. CarMax will announce its earnings on September 29.

Cintas

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company offers corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares are down by over 12% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Cintas shares are trading at over $389 (52-week range of $343.86 to $461.44), giving it a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. Cintas will announce its earnings on September 28.

Paychex

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., this company offers payroll services, hiring services, human resources services and more. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares are down by almost 14% year to date and down almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Paychex shares are trading at over $117 (52-week range of $106.55 to $141.92), giving it a market capitalization of more than $42 billion. Paychex will announce its earnings on September 28.

Micron Technology

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, this company offers memory and storage solutions. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are down by almost 47% year to date and down almost 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, Micron Technology shares are trading at over $48 (52-week range of $49.35 to $98.45), giving it a market capitalization of more than $55 billion. Micron Technology will announce its earnings on September 29.

Nike

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., this company designs, develops, markets and sells athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are down by almost 41% year to date and down almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Nike shares are trading at over $97 (52-week range of $97.83 to $179.10), giving it a market capitalization of more than $156 billion. Nike will announce its earnings on September 29.

