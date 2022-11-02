Marvel Signs A Three-Game Deal With Electronic Arts

Gaming publisher Electronic Arts and Marvel have agreed to make three games based on Marvel comics.

The deal specifically refers to games “inspired by Marvel comic book characters.” This agreement excludes characters, storylines, and likenesses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This isn’t the first agreement for EA to partner with a major Walt Disney-owned property. They also partnered with Lucasfilm to make Star Wars games, including Battlefront, Jedi Fallen Order, and its sequel.

“We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators,” said Laura Miele, Electronic Arts COO, “and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.”

“There will be Marvel fans who don’t play other EA games,” she added. “That’s been true with Star Wars.”

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before, and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that,” said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games. “We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.”

The first game in the EA-Marvel partnership will be an Iron Man action-adventure title. It is reportedly a single-player only game, much like Jedi Fallen Order, and will feature an original story taken from Iron Man’s history.

A press release announcing the Iron Man game from Electronic Arts elaborates further but still leaves major details vague:

“The game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

The game is developed by EA Motive and is in pre-production.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer at EA Motive. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

EA Motive is the same studio currently working on the Dead Space remake, which is due in January 2023.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful, and beloved characters,” said Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games Bill Rosemann. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay – combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon – will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

The Iron Man game from EA and Marvel was originally announced last month as a way to drive recruitment to the studio. The development team is led by Olivier Proulx, who recently worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Neither Marvel nor Electronic Arts announced the protagonist of the other two games in their deal. It’s expected that these titles will co-exist alongside Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise and the recently released Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy games by Square Enix.

EA and Marvel’s Iron Man game has no release date. It will be available on consoles and PC, though no specific systems were mentioned.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.