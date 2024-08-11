Over 5 Million Copies of this LEGO Video Game Have Been Sold Ekaterina_Minaeva / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

LEGO video games are among the most popular family-friendly titles. Many LEGO video games take part in familiar movie or book universes. The most popular LEGO title is also one of the best movies ever. Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”



One of the most popular video game series is, surprisingly, from LEGO. LEGO’s first foray into video games occurred approximately 32 years ago when it first appeared on the Sega PICO. Since then, LEGO games have been seen on almost every video game console. Between portable consoles and those that sit right next to your TV, there is almost certainly a handful of available LEGO games available.

There are so many LEGO games that creating a “best of” list is very difficult. Whether it’s based on a movie or just a game for kids, there is no shortage of outstanding titles on this list you can still play today. Thankfully, we can look at Metacritic to help us compile a list of the best LEGO games in descending order.

Why Is This Important?

Leon Neal / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When you think about the size of the video game industry, to the tune of almost $200 billion, it’s larger than the music and movie industry combined. Because LEGO games are so popular, they will almost certainly be played by millions of gamers on Sony, Microsoft, and even Apple smartphones. For this reason, we’re covering this on 24/7 Wall St., as LEGO games and the associated consoles they play on represent some of the biggest companies we regularly cover.

11. LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Other

Metacritic score: 78

A 2016 LEGO-themed title for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the game was an immediate hit. Based on the 2015 movie, it was released on the Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, and a half dozen other consoles. The game’s plot closely follows the movie’s, including the Battle of Endor, which makes for a wildly fun entrance into the Star Wars and LEGO world. The game was also released with downloadable content, so replayability was high. You could even take the game on the go on your Apple and Android smartphone.

10. LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

Other

Metacritic score: 79

As is typical with LEGO, the company works to create some incredible games for different movie franchises. This time around, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 covers the first four books written by J.K Rowling. Released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, and PlayStation Portable, the game was immediately welcomed by fans of the franchise. While the campaign mode was incredibly fun for movie fans, the multiplayer split-screen mode was one of the game’s highlights, where two players could run the campaign simultaneously.

9. LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Other

Metacritic score: 79

The second installment in LEGO’s Batman series, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, follows Batman, Robin, and Superman as they look to foil plans to stop Lex Luthor from becoming the President of the United States. With the Justice League appearing in the game, players could control dozens of characters in this 2.5D perspective game. Playing from a third-person point of view, there is very little about DC Super Heroes to complain about, which is why it has sold over 3.4 million copies and counting.

8. LEGO Builder’s Journey

Other

Metacritic score: 79

A unique game in the LEGO world, LEGO Builder’s Journey is unlike any other title on this list. Initially released for Apple Arcade on iOS and macOS, the game was later ported to the Nintendo Switch and other home consoles. This is a puzzle game, so there are no movie tie-ins or unlockable characters. Instead, you must build your model and solve your own puzzles. Every level is considered a “free build,” where you enter a creative mode and build levels you can upload online for other game owners worldwide to solve.

7. LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Other

Metacritic score: 80

A 2007 title for all ages, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga was the most complete Star Wars LEGO title to date. Spanning the first six movies of the Star Wars Universe, the game was playable on multiple consoles and smartphones everywhere. With your character, the aim was to collect 160 gold bricks and unlock new characters across all 36 main campaign levels. To change things up, LEGO also included 20 bounty hunter missions, six bonus levels, and 128 unlockable characters.

6. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Other

Metacritic score: 80

First released in 2013, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes features many playable characters from the Marvel Universe. Capitalizing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s popularity, the game was playable almost everywhere, including home, portable consoles, Android, and iOS. Over 180 playable characters are available, including Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, and so many more. Each character has a unique ability, allowing for a bit of strategy to solve the many puzzles you encounter.

5. LEGO City Undercover

Other

Metacritic score: 80

One of the first true open-world LEGO games ever, LEGO City Undercover is perfect for family-friendly play. First available on the Wii U in 2013, the game has since been ported to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox consoles. In the game, you play as a cop entrusted by the city to track down a master crime boss before he pulls off another big caper. Everything from the storyline to the puzzles and even the silly combat connect well to make this game endlessly replayable.

4. LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Other

Metacritic score: 80

As is typically the case with LEGO films from movies, The Lord of the Rings mostly follows the original movie trilogy. However, the game takes some liberties to create a more family-friendly experience and comic relief instead of some of the more adult-themed scenes you might find in the movie. Even with some changes, the game is no less fun as you can play in free roam mode or with the campaign by choosing from among 80 characters, including Frodo, Gandalf, Legolas, and much more.

3. LEGO Dimensions

Other

Metacritic score: 80

First available in 2015, LEGO Dimensions is a unique title in the lineup featuring a crossover experience, unlike previous LEGO titles. Playable on the PlayStation 3 and 4 and the Xbox One and 360, the game features characters from 30 different LEGO franchises across the game’s 14-level campaign. Unlike other LEGO games that focus on just one franchise, Dimensions includes characters from Ghostbusters, The Simpsons, Jurassic World, Scooby-Doo, Sonic the Hedgehog, Harry Potter, and plenty more.

2. LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

Other

Metacritic score: 81

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy is a fantastic title, released in 2006 for the Xbox 360, GameCube, and a dozen other consoles. The game is mostly based on the film events of the original Star Wars movies, including A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. With over 50 playable characters, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Having sold more than 8.2 million copies by May 2009, there is no question the game’s success is even larger when you consider a mobile version was also released.

1. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Other

Metacritic score: 82

When it comes to the very best LEGO video game of all time, there is little question it’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Originally released in April 2022, the game is playable on 8th and 9th-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. The game accounts for all nine Star Wars movies, selling over 3.2 million copies in its first two weeks and 5 million overall (and counting). There is no question this is one of the most immersive LEGO games ever designed, including 380 playable characters and an open-world format.