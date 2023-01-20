5 Best and Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in Q4 2022

Mid-cap stocks are proving to be an attractive investment option over the past few years. In fact, the S&P MidCap 400 index has performed better than the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 index for most of the past 20 years (through 2015), according to a report by S&P Global. Going forward, most analysts are expecting a good show from quality mid-cap stocks in 2023. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

We have taken the fourth quarter 2022 return numbers of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022. Here are the five best performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

5. Prometheus Biosciences (86%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company focuses on developing therapeutics and companion diagnostics for gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares are up by almost 9% year to date and up almost 251% in the last year.

As of this writing, Prometheus Biosciences shares are trading above $122 with a 52-week range of $21.50 to $122.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.5 billion.

4. Vaxcyte (100%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., this company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares are down by over 7% year to date but are up by over 152% in the last year.

As of this writing, Vaxcyte shares are trading above $44 with a 52-week range of $16.78 to $49.31, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.5 billion.

3. Maxar Technologies (176%)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Westminster, Colo., this company provides space technology solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares are down by almost 1% year to date and up by over 89% in the last year.

As of this writing, Maxar Technologies shares are trading above $51 with a 52-week range of $17.51 to $51.93, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.8 billion.

2. Immunovant (218%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City, this company focuses on treatments to enable normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares are down by almost 2% year to date but are up by over 150% in the last year.

As of this writing, Immunovant shares are trading above $16.90 with a 52-week range of $3.15 to $20.24, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.3 billion.

1. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (347%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., this company develops therapeutic candidates for treating cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares are up by almost 4% year to date and up over 340% in the last year.

As of this writing, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are trading above $300 with a 52-week range of $52.33 to $315.45, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

Here are the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

5. Applovin (-46%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company operates as a mobile marketing platform. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) shares are up by almost 2% year to date but are down by almost 85% in the last year.

As of this writing, Applovin shares are trading above $10.40 with a 52-week range of $9.14 to $76.38, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4 billion.

4. Affirm Holdings (-48%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are up by over 34% year to date but are down by over 79% in the last year.

As of this writing, Affirm Holdings shares are trading above $12.90 with a 52-week range of $8.62 to $83.57, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.8 billion.

3. Guardant Health (-50%)

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., it is a precision oncology company that deals in the treatment of cancer. Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) shares are up by almost 18% year to date but are down by over 56% in the last year.

As of this writing, Guardant Health shares are trading $32 with a 52-week range of $24.63 to $78.34, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.1 billion.

2. Rogers (-51%)

Founded in 1832 and headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., this company makes and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) shares are up by almost 10% year to date but are down by over 52% in the last year.

As of this writing, Rogers shares are trading above $130 with a 52-week range of $98.45 to $274.51, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.4 billion.

1. Rumble (-51%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, it is an online neutral video platform. Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) shares are up by almost 68% year to date but are down by almost 21% in the last year.

As of this writing, Rumble shares are trading above $9.55 with a 52-week range of $5.81 to $18.52, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.7 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk