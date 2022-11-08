Atlas Merchant Capital Takes Significant Position in HAAC / Health Assurance Acquisition Corp

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,802,224 shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAAC). This represents 11.1% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 4,914,296 shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds 4,000,000 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds 3,366,343 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital LP holds 2,887,134 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625,889 shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAAC by 51.38% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,374,119 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp is 0.1836%, a decrease of 24.9306%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.78% to 48,663,165 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel