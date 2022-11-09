Hudson Bay Capital Lifts Stake in SPAC Greencity Acquisition to 17% From Six Percent

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 325,000 shares of Greencity Acquisition Corp (GRCY). This represents 17.37% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 9, 2021 they reported owning 6.18% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Bank Of Montreal /can/ holds 370,000 shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc holds 362,740 shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital, Llc holds 349,881 shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,208 shares, representing an increase of 66.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCY by 166.77% over the last quarter.

Meteora Capital, LLC holds 270,263 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greencity Acquisition Corp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Greencity Acquisition Corp is 0.1545%, a decrease of 11.1818%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 2,560,577 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel