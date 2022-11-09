Hudson Bay Capital Lifts Stake in SPAC Greencity Acquisition to 17% From Six Percent

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 325,000 shares of Greencity Acquisition Corp (GRCY). This represents 17.37% of the company.
In the last filing dated February 9, 2021 they reported owning 6.18% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.
What are other large shareholders doing?
Bank Of Montreal /can/ holds 370,000 shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Mizuho Securities Usa Llc holds 362,740 shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Glazer Capital, Llc holds 349,881 shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,208 shares, representing an increase of 66.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCY by 166.77% over the last quarter.
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 325,000 shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Meteora Capital, LLC holds 270,263 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company.
What is the overall institutional sentiment?
There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greencity Acquisition Corp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Greencity Acquisition Corp is 0.1545%, a decrease of 11.1818%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 2,560,577 shares.
Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.