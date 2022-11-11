T. Rowe Price Increase Stake in CTS Corp (CTS) to Over 10%

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,204,758 shares of CTS Corporation (CTS). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091,021 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 23.05% over the last quarter.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 5,137,066 shares representing 16.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183,860 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 2,280,062 shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203,937 shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 18.46% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,240,642 shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303,814 shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,589,234 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612,463 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 11.69% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS Corporation. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 6.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTS Corporation is 0.1325%, an increase of 6.4733%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 37,215,321 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel