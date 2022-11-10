Pest Control Billionaire Gary Rollins Sells Shares in Energy Company RPC (RES)

Billionaire Gary Rollins has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 122,844,320 shares of RPC, Inc. (RES). This represents 56.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 6, 2022 he reported 126,275,003 shares and 58.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Gary Rollins is the CEO of Rollins, a pest control company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 11,732,139 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,572,911 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 8,463,745 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,399,125 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 22.44% over the last quarter.

OIH – VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 7,496,936 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598,338 shares, representing a decrease of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 26.46% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 5,339,148 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933,835 shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 18.40% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,935,548 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,034,342 shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 23.61% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPC, Inc.. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 8.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPC, Inc. is 0.0890%, a decrease of 19.0335%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 85,308,351 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel