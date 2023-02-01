Rollins Declares $0.13 Dividend

Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the most recent share price of $36.02 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 1.44%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rollins is $40.54. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of $36.02.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is $2,916MM, an increase of 10.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.83, an increase of 18.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ROL is 0.1911%, an increase of 1.8140%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 225,787K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 20,083,065 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,575,191 shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 12,606,332 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,317,919 shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 10.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,357,959 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,261,677 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,974,687 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094,945 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 2.58% over the last quarter.

CMGIX – Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 6,162,761 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,729,845 shares, representing a decrease of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Rollins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

